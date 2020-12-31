Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits and political organizations. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages and personal loans and lines of credit options and commercial loans. It also provides services for online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking and real estate aspects. The company’s operates primarily in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMAL. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amalgamated Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of AMAL opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. Amalgamated Bank has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $430.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.11.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 396.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

