AmerisourceBergen Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 8,209 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 670% compared to the typical volume of 1,066 call options.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,463.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total value of $548,379.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,592.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 130.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.90.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $96.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $111.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.68.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

