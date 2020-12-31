Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) in a research note released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Amesite from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

AMST opened at $4.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74. Amesite has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $6.58.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

