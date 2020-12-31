AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Stock Price Down 4.9%

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) traded down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.17. 152,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 216,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMPG)

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprise Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; medium power amplifiers to provide increased output power and gain in transceiver chains; oscillators that consist of phase locked oscillators and dielectric resonator oscillators for transceiver applications; and filters that discriminate or block out frequencies in communication systems.

