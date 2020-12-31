Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) (LON:AMC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.93

Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) (LON:AMC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.93 and traded as low as $1.50. Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 7,112,691 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of £22.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.93.

Get Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Adam Habib sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £480 ($627.12).

About Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) (LON:AMC)

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, locates, evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal asset is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.