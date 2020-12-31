Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen started coverage on Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a market perform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.35 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amyris presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.21.

AMRS stock opened at $6.57 on Monday. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $34.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million. Research analysts forecast that Amyris will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amyris during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Amyris during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Amyris during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Amyris by 754.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

