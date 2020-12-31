Analysts Anticipate Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Brokerages expect that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will report sales of $3.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.11 billion. Amcor posted sales of $3.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year sales of $12.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.52 billion to $12.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.67 billion to $12.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMCR. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 61.2% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 15,632 shares during the last quarter. 30.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMCR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,718,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,290,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05. Amcor has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.44%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

