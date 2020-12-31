Analysts Anticipate Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) to post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ampio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ampio Pharmaceuticals.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $746,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 396,356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 16,383 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMPE stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. 191,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,286,558. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $2.98.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. It is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. The company's product pipeline includes Ampion, which is in phase III clinical trial, is an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

