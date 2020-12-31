Analysts Anticipate Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Capital Product Partners reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.64 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Capital Product Partners from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Shares of Capital Product Partners stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 114,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,518. The company has a market capitalization of $150.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 6.3% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,076,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 63,494 shares during the last quarter. 16.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

