Analysts Anticipate Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 146.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.84 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

HST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.47.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $225,397.22. Also, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $45,870.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 147.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 105,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 62,899 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 26.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 71.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 21,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

HST opened at $14.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.67 and a beta of 1.20. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 23.29, a current ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

