Analysts Anticipate Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Will Announce Earnings of $4.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to announce $4.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.90. Huntington Ingalls Industries reported earnings of $4.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full-year earnings of $15.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.65 to $15.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.02 to $11.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HII shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.64.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $72,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 459.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 87,411 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $834,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,197,000 after acquiring an additional 60,719 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HII opened at $168.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $279.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

