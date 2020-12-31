Analysts Anticipate Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.62) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.48). Natera posted earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Natera.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $98.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Natera from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Natera from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 78,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $8,653,546.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,529,947.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $796,819.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 812,030 shares of company stock worth $64,735,063. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Natera in the first quarter worth $264,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 35.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 8.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 18.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 11.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 15,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $98.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.53 and a beta of 1.60. Natera has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $112.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.29.

About Natera

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natera (NTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.