Analysts Anticipate Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $474.03 Million

Analysts expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to post $474.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $499.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $453.00 million. Newmark Group reported sales of $632.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Newmark Group.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $435.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.30 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NMRK. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Newmark Group from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmark Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Newmark Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,923,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 47,356 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Newmark Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 959,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 68,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Newmark Group by 214.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 692,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newmark Group by 4,446.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 118,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMRK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 742,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,091. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.47%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmark Group (NMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.