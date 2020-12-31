Analysts Anticipate OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to post sales of $20.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.28 million. OrthoPediatrics reported sales of $18.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year sales of $72.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.20 million to $72.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $98.18 million, with estimates ranging from $94.27 million to $100.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

KIDS stock opened at $43.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.03. The company has a market capitalization of $852.01 million, a P/E ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 0.70. OrthoPediatrics has a 52-week low of $32.21 and a 52-week high of $55.98.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 3,750 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $173,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,322.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 7,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $345,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $894,563. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 216.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1,625.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

