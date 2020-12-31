Analysts Expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.14). Callaway Golf reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Callaway Golf.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELY shares. Compass Point downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $183,008.09. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $137,530.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 333.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 17.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 7.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.01. 873,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,849. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.