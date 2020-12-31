Analysts Expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to report sales of $34.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.64 million. Capital Product Partners reported sales of $26.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year sales of $136.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.77 million to $137.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $133.03 million, with estimates ranging from $127.68 million to $140.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.64 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPLP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,445,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 369,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPLP traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.12. 114,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.11. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

