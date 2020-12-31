Analysts Expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to Post $0.75 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.69. Consolidated Edison reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ED traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.27. 1,961,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,582. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.12. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

