Analysts Expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $143.65 Million

Brokerages predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) will report $143.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $176.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.70 million. Fulgent Genetics posted sales of $8.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,612.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year sales of $303.30 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $361.60 million, with estimates ranging from $353.90 million to $369.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $101.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.73 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLGT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fulgent Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Shares of FLGT traded up $1.68 on Monday, reaching $52.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,605. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $54.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.21.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $168,030.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 447,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,293,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $550,159.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,882,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,283 shares of company stock valued at $7,125,530 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 28,180 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth $878,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth $461,000. 31.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

