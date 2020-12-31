Analysts Expect Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sogou’s earnings. Sogou posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sogou will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sogou.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Sogou had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $216.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.70 million.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Sogou from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sogou in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sogou in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Sogou in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Sogou in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

SOGO stock opened at $8.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.00, a PEG ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.49. Sogou has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

