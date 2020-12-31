Analysts Expect The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) will announce $28.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.83 million. The First of Long Island posted sales of $27.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full year sales of $119.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.90 million to $126.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $114.94 million, with estimates ranging from $112.40 million to $116.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The First of Long Island.

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.28 million. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLIC shares. ValuEngine lowered The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Boenning Scattergood raised The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on The First of Long Island from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

FLIC traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.85. 36,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.98. The First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $25.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

In related news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $35,300.00. Also, Director Walter C. Teagle III sold 4,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $89,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,985 shares of company stock valued at $142,180 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The First of Long Island by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 490,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after buying an additional 43,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The First of Long Island by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 155,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 95,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The First of Long Island (FLIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.