Analysts Expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) to report $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) also reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ZTO Express (Cayman).

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.31. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $977.80 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. HSBC lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BOCOM International began coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE ZTO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,873. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average of $32.27. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,615,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,045,000 after acquiring an additional 322,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 415.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,077,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,582,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,873,000 after purchasing an additional 44,680 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,249,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,215,000 after purchasing an additional 49,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 146.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,095,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,542 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

