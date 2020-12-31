Analysts Set DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) PT at $16.00

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DZSI. BidaskClub upgraded DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DZS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of DZS in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded DZS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on DZS from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of DZS by 37.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DZS by 43.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DZS by 63.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 9,091 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DZS by 39.7% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 113,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DZS in the second quarter valued at about $2,456,000. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DZSI traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $15.47. The company had a trading volume of 39,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,256. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.05. DZS has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $334.77 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $93.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that DZS will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About DZS

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

