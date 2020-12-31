Analysts Set Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Target Price at $38.50

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,420,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,712,000 after acquiring an additional 835,102 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 7,039,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,855 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,837,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,734,000 after purchasing an additional 450,264 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lazard by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,275,000 after purchasing an additional 555,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Lazard by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 837,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,693,000 after purchasing an additional 287,023 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LAZ traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,536. Lazard has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $569.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.79 million. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. Lazard’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

