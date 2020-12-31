Analysts Set Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) Target Price at GBX 1,783.16

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,783.16 ($23.30).

Several brokerages have commented on RDSB. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 991 ($12.95) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,740 ($22.73) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

In related news, insider Andrew Mackenzie purchased 10,048 shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99). Also, insider Ann Godbehere purchased 5,300 shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, with a total value of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) stock traded down GBX 13.60 ($0.18) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,258.60 ($16.44). The company had a trading volume of 3,555,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,997,429. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a 1-year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,342.50 ($30.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,272.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,135.06. The stock has a market cap of £46.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s payout ratio is -23.31%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

