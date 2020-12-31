Analysts Set ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) PT at $33.29

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VIAC shares. Loop Capital started coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America downgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,432,855,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 215.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,675,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,097,000 after acquiring an additional 901,304 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,580,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,604,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,012,000 after buying an additional 339,116 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.12. 389,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,977,321. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.81. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $42.37.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

