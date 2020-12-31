Analyzing Nutroganics (OTCMKTS:NUTTQ) & NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Nutroganics (OTCMKTS:NUTTQ) and NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nutroganics and NETGEAR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutroganics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NETGEAR $998.76 million 1.24 $25.79 million $0.81 50.51

NETGEAR has higher revenue and earnings than Nutroganics.

Profitability

This table compares Nutroganics and NETGEAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutroganics N/A N/A N/A NETGEAR 2.36% 4.38% 2.84%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.5% of NETGEAR shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Nutroganics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of NETGEAR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nutroganics and NETGEAR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutroganics 0 0 0 0 N/A NETGEAR 0 2 2 0 2.50

NETGEAR has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.11%. Given NETGEAR’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NETGEAR is more favorable than Nutroganics.

Risk and Volatility

Nutroganics has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NETGEAR has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NETGEAR beats Nutroganics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutroganics

Nutroganics, Inc. focuses on acquiring and operating revenue-generating businesses in the healthy lifestyle space, primarily the nutritional supplement, and natural and organic food industries. The company, through its subsidiary, Silverbow Honey Company, produces, packages, and sells honey products. It sells its products to food manufacturers and national grocery chains under the Silverbow brand and private label brands. Nutroganics, Inc. is based in Bethesda, Maryland. On October 14, 2016, Nutroganics, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection. It also provides Ethernet switches, wireless controllers and access points, unified storage products, and Internet security appliances for small and medium-sized businesses. The company markets and sells its products through traditional retailers, online retailers, wholesale distributors, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. NETGEAR, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

