Analyzing Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) and Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB)

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) and Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Watford and Donegal Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Watford $687.36 million 1.00 $62.54 million $2.00 17.29 Donegal Group $812.45 million 0.44 $47.15 million N/A N/A

Watford has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Donegal Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.0% of Watford shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Donegal Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Watford shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Donegal Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Watford and Donegal Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Watford N/A -10.77% -2.42% Donegal Group 6.71% 10.77% 2.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Watford and Donegal Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Watford 0 3 0 0 2.00 Donegal Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Watford presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 39.25%. Given Watford’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Watford is more favorable than Donegal Group.

Risk and Volatility

Watford has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Donegal Group has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Donegal Group beats Watford on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workers' compensation policies, which provide benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.

