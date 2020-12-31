Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.20

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 81724 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

Several research firms recently commented on NGLOY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Liberum Capital raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09.

Anglo American Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

