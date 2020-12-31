Ankr (ANKR) Price Reaches $0.0083 on Exchanges

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Ankr has a market capitalization of $53.94 million and $6.31 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Coinsuper, Coinall and Bgogo. During the last week, Ankr has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00039259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.76 or 0.00294728 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00025877 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $576.09 or 0.02003195 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr is a token. It launched on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,496,232,711 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Coinone, Upbit, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, Coinall, Huobi Korea, IDEX, Bithumb, ABCC, Binance DEX, Coinsuper, Bitinka, KuCoin, Bittrex, BitMax and Bgogo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.