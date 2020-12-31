Apex Price Reaches $0.0036 on Top Exchanges (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Apex token can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apex has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $3,579.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Apex has traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apex alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009393 BTC.

About Apex

CPX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. The official website for Apex is apexnetwork.io. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.