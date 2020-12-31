Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.95

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.95 and traded as high as $14.49. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 57,174 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.888 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 100.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 8.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,680 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

