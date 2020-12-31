Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by United Bank

United Bank grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 307.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,962 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.9% of United Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. United Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 306.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,502,937,000 after purchasing an additional 48,834,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,694,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,797,427,000 after purchasing an additional 44,382,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,889,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.35.

Shares of AAPL opened at $133.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $138.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.90.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

