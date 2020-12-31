Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Receives $37.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $34.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Aprea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

APRE stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.97. 12,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,935. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.36.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.18. As a group, research analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 175,000 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $4,427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $738,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 123.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,475,000 after purchasing an additional 131,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 125.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,438,000 after purchasing an additional 335,926 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

