Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Stock Price Down 8.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)’s stock price was down 8.2% during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $6.00. The stock traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 6,162,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,799% from the average daily volume of 212,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

APRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Aprea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aprea Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

In related news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $4,427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,055,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $225,000. Consonance Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 16.5% during the third quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 1,459,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,113,000 after buying an additional 207,226 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 64.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 27,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.36.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. On average, equities analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

