AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 7,768 Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,250 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 9.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 26.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Stephens raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BancorpSouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

NYSE BXS opened at $27.36 on Thursday. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.33.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $265.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

