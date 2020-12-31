AQR Capital Management LLC Has $410,000 Stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 18.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,212,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 854,333 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,623,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,603,000 after purchasing an additional 344,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 103,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 182,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 101,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $49,638.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 335,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,008.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYRS opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market cap of $543.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.85. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $15.65.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.59% and a negative net margin of 1,114.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.78.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

