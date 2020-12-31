AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $347,000 in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 6,163.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 108,476 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 150.0% during the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $286,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 82.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 26,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLPH shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of BLPH opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -0.25.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

