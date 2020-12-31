AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Golden Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 50.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 37,939 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 19.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 3.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 310,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $548.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $21.67.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.46. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDEN. Macquarie increased their price target on Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

