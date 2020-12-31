AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,433 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the third quarter valued at $127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 58.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,185 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 74.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,337 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the third quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the second quarter valued at $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Tejon Ranch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Tejon Ranch stock opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49. The company has a market cap of $378.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.59. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $16.66.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 19.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Towerview Llc bought 7,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $105,707.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,790,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,439,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

