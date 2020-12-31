AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 198.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 55.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $52.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 76.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average of $42.16. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLIO. ValuEngine raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

