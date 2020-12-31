AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 5,156 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Knowles during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Knowles by 4.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 89,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Knowles by 8.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Knowles by 10.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 62,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Knowles during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on KN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Knowles has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

In other Knowles news, Director Donald Macleod bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,858,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KN opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $15.85. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -457.14, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

