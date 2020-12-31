Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to post $7.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.60 million and the lowest is $5.90 million. Aquestive Therapeutics posted sales of $16.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year sales of $44.60 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $58.95 million, with estimates ranging from $41.40 million to $76.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

AQST stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $179.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 3.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQST. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 49.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

