Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Gap Down to $92.42

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $92.42, but opened at $64.74. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $43.92, with a volume of 294,399 shares traded.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 3.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 114.61%. Equities analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,557,745 shares in the company, valued at $269,944,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 504.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,232 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,376,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,060,000 after purchasing an additional 761,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 506.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after purchasing an additional 727,354 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 30.1% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,495,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,072,000 after acquiring an additional 577,007 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 205.3% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,392,000 after acquiring an additional 537,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

