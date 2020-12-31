Arepacoin Price Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last week, Arepacoin has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arepacoin has a market cap of $42,653.88 and approximately $34.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000743 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

AREPA is a coin. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,115,041 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info. Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/#.

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

