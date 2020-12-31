Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARWR. Robert W. Baird lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $77.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.42 and its 200 day moving average is $51.84. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $86.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.18 and a beta of 1.61.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $1,353,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,055,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 9,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $759,489.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,917 shares of company stock valued at $12,874,469 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

