Asch (XAS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $344,619.00

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Asch has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $344,619.00 worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Asch has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. One Asch coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Asch alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00028052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00130654 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.38 or 0.00565705 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00163319 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00309590 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00019382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00049823 BTC.

Asch Profile

Asch’s launch date was September 14th, 2017. Asch’s total supply is 114,855,331 coins and its circulating supply is 93,355,331 coins. The Reddit community for Asch is /r/Asch_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Asch is www.asch.io. Asch’s official message board is bbs.asch.io. Asch’s official Twitter account is @Asch_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Asch

Asch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Asch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.