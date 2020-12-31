Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Shares Gap Up to $5.89

Ashford Inc. (NYSE:AINC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.89, but opened at $7.74. Ashford shares last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 80,998 shares traded.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ashford from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Ashford alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.62.

Ashford (NYSE:AINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Ashford had a negative net margin of 60.48% and a negative return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $55.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashford Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashford Company Profile (NYSE:AINC)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.