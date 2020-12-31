Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) CFO J Kevin Willis Sells 4,074 Shares

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $325,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

J Kevin Willis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 18th, J Kevin Willis sold 2,202 shares of Ashland Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $176,160.00.

ASH stock opened at $79.20 on Thursday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.21.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

