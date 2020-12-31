Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,507.00

Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,507 ($45.82) and last traded at GBX 3,497 ($45.69), with a volume of 78914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,441 ($44.96).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AHT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,660 ($34.75).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,269.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,876.55. The company has a market cap of £15.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a GBX 7.15 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) Company Profile (LON:AHT)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

