Asian Television Network International Limited (SAT.V) (CVE:SAT) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

Asian Television Network International Limited (SAT.V) (CVE:SAT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.13. Asian Television Network International Limited (SAT.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.77. The stock has a market cap of C$3.05 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11.

Asian Television Network International Limited (SAT.V) Company Profile (CVE:SAT)

Asian Television Network International Limited engages in pay television broadcasting and television broadcasting advertising primarily for the south Asian community in Canada. It operates 50 premium pay specialty television channels in 9 languages. The company offers its flagship ATN-HD general interest service; various Bollywood movie channels with approximately 800 movies a month; and various channels that include sports, news, music, lifestyle, spiritual, and regional language channels.

